Board Exam Results LIVE: Updates On Class 12 Result Dates; Official Links, Assessment Criteria

With Class 12 exams being cancelled in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic, and the Supreme Court order to declare the Class 12 results by the end of July, several boards are now announcing the 12th result dates and time.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 18, 2021 1:14 pm IST

Updates on Class 12th result dates
New Delhi:

With Class 12 exams being cancelled in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic, and the Supreme Court order to declare the Class 12 results by the end of July, several boards are now announcing the 12th result dates and time. CBSE will announce the results of the cancelled Class 12 board exams by July 31. West Bengal will declare the Class 10th results on July 20 and 12th on July 23.

While the Goa board has released the Class 12th HSSC result today, Tamil Nadu +2 results will be declared tomorrow, July 19 likely at 11 am.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will also declare Class 10 and Class 12 results shortly. As soon as the UPMSP results wil be announced, students can access the 12th board exam results on the official websites – results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Live updates

With Class 12 exams being cancelled in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic, and the Supreme Court order to declare the Class 12 results by the end of July, several boards are now announcing the 12th result dates and time.

West Bengal 12th Result CBSE Class 12 Result 2021
