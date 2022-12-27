Board Exam 2023: These Are The List Of States That Announced Class 10, 12 Time Tables

Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are about to begin soon. Most of the state boards which include Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE), Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB), Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), Tamil Nadu Board, Kerala Board, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) have released the Class 10 and Class 12 time tables.

However, there are some boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP), Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) and others are about to declare the date sheet. Below are the details of Class 10 and Class 12 exams dates of the boards which have released the timetable.

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE): The Meghalaya Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held from March 3 and March 1, 2023 respectively. Class 10 exams will start with English and the Class 12 exams will begin with the English and Alternative English and MIL papers on the next day.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE): CGBSE will conduct the 2023 Class 10 exams from March 2 to March 24, while Class 12 exams will be from March 1 to March 31, 2023. The board will conduct the practical examination from January 10 to January 31, 2023.

Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA): The Assam Class 10 board exam will be held in two shifts and is scheduled to begin with English paper on March 3. The exam will conclude on March 20 with Advance Mathematics, Geography and other papers.

Kerala Board Of Public Examination (KBPE): The Kerela board has announced the Class 10 board exam timetable. The Kerala SSLC timetable 2023 is available on the official website-- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Class 10 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE): The MP board Class 10 exam will be held between March 1 and March 27, 2023, while the Class 12 exam will be from March 2 to April 1, 2023. Students can check and download the date sheet from - mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB): The Punjab board Class 10 exam will start on March 21 and will end on April 18, 2023, while the Class 12 board exams will start on February 20 and will conclude on April 13, 2023.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE): The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held from February 27 and February 13 respectively. The CISCE board exam 2023 date sheet is available on the official website-- cisce.org.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE): The Class 10 and the Class 12 exams will begin with the Language papers on the first day of the exam. The Class 10 SSLC exams will begin on April 6, 2023, and the Tamil Nadu Class 12 theory exams will begin on March 13, 2023.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE): The Maharashtra board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetable is available on the official website – mahahsscboard.in.The Class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 2 to March 25. And the Class 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted from February 21 to March 20.