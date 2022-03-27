Karnataka, Gujarat; 10th, 12th Exams 2022 In These States To Commence From Tomorrow

  • Home
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) are all set to conduct their examinations from tomorrow, March 28.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 27, 2022 1:33 pm IST

Karnataka (KSEEB) and Gujarat (GSHSEB) board examinations begin from tomorrow
New Delhi:

Board Exam 2022: In 2022, Many states boards have geared up their examination processes and started conducting the exams offline. While, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have conducted their board exams for Class 10 and 12 in February, states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and others scheduled their exam dates in March.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have initiated their board exams in March and a few exams are still running. Students from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) are all set to appear for their exams from tomorrow, March 28.

Here is the state-wise list and updates of Class 10, Class 12 board exams scheduled to be conducted from Monday, March 28, 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 (KSEEB)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be conducting their board examination for Class 10 from Monday, March 28. The exam will take place from 10:30 am till 1:45 pm. The first language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, English, Sanskrit) exam will be conducted on Monday. Around 9 lakh students take the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year. Know more details about Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 (KSEEB) here.

Gujarat Board Exam 2022 (GSHSEB)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be conducting their Class 10 exams from Monday, March 28. The exams will run till April 12. The first language (Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia) exam will be held on Monday and students should carry their hall ticket to the examination centres.

The board has released the hall ticket for GSHSEB SSC, or Class 10, board exam a week prior. Know how to download the admit card from this link.

