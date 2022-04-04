Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In April

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check state-wise 10th, 12th exams in April

Board Exams 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the class 10, 12 term 2 exams from Tuesday, April 26, while the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. Apart from the CBSE term 2, CISCE semester 2 exams, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa will conduct their class 10, 12 exams in April.

Meanwhile, many boards have already started conducting their 10th, 12th examinations, board exams in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal are underway. The class 10, 12 exams are being conducted following the Covid-19 exam guidelines. The students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities.