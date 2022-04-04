Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In April
Board Exams 2022 Live: Apart from the CBSE term 2, CISCE semester 2 exams; Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa will conduct their class 10, 12 exams in April
Board Exams 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the class 10, 12 term 2 exams from Tuesday, April 26, while the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. Apart from the CBSE term 2, CISCE semester 2 exams, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa will conduct their class 10, 12 exams in April.
Meanwhile, many boards have already started conducting their 10th, 12th examinations, board exams in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal are underway. The class 10, 12 exams are being conducted following the Covid-19 exam guidelines. The students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities.
Live updates
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: Check CISCE, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and other state board Class 10, 12 exams 2022 latest updates, date sheet, syllabus, free sample papers, preparation tips and more here
ICSE Board Exam 2022
CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Important Guidelines For Candidates
- Candidates must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
- Students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at exam centre.
- Candidates will have to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with signature, candidates should write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet. Read More
GSEB Board Exam 2022
A total of 9.72 lakh students is appearing for the Class 10 GSEB board exam 2022, while 4.26 lakh students have registered to appear for the Class 12 exam. The Class 10, 12 exams is being held in both morning and afternoon shifts following the Covid-19 guidelines.
Board Exam 2022 Date Tamil Nadu
As per board exam 2022 date, the Tamil Nadu HSC, or Class 12, exams will be held from May 5, while the TN SSLC, or Class 10, board exams will begin from May 6, 2022.
CBSE Board Exam 2022 Class 10 Date Sheet
As per the CBSE board exam 2022 Class 10 date sheet, the CBSE term 2 examination for Class 10 will be held from April 26 to May 24.
CBSE Board Exam Date 2022 Class 10 Term 2
CBSE Term 2 Exams: With the help of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, students can check the type of questions asked in the term 2 exams and the weightage of questions from each topic.
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 examinations will be conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022.
BSEB Bihar Board Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022
The BSEB inter compartment exams and special examination are expected to be held in April, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation received yet.
Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2022 From April 27
Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination will be starting from April 27 with First Language paper and will end on May 9 with OSSC Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian). In order to download the AP SSC time table 2022, a candidate must visit the Andhra Pradesh’s Board of Secondary Education’s official website - bse.ap.gov.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Date 2022
Karnataka Class 12, or Pre-University (2nd PUC), final examinations are commencing from April 22, 2022, and will end on May 18, 2022. All the exams will start at 10:15 AM and will end at 1:30 PM. The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka PUC 2 annual exam 2022 timetable is available on the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.