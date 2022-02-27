  • Home
  • Education
  • Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams In March; Admit Card Details
Live

Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams In March; Admit Card Details

Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams from March 4, in Chhattisgarh, the exams will be held from March 3, the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will conduct the 10th and 12th exams from March 24

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 27, 2022 10:37 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Will CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Be Announced? Here's What Officials Say
Board Exam 2022 Updates: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Schools To Reopen In Kargil After Winter Vacation Next Month
CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From Next Week; Key Points For Students
Nurture Students' Interest In Science: Jitendra Singh
Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams In March; Admit Card Details
Check state-wise board exam schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: The board exams in various states, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh will be commenced in March. The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams from March 4, in Chhattisgarh, the exams will be held from March 3, the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will conduct the 10th and 12th exams from March 24. CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced the term 2 exam schedule. The CBSE class 10, 12 exams will be held offline from April 26, 2022, while CISCE is likely to conduct ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams in the last week of April.

The CBSE term 1 result is likely to be announced in March, once released, students can check the class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Live updates

Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Follow this blog for latest updates on state board exam status, admit card details, CBSE term 1 result date and time, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme.

Click here for more Education News
CISCE Board Exam CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Will CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Be Announced? Here's What Officials Say
Will CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Be Announced? Here's What Officials Say
Board Exam 2022 Updates: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
Board Exam 2022 Updates: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Jammu University Launches Department Of Journalism And Media Studies
Jammu University Launches Department Of Journalism And Media Studies
Indian Students Stranded In Ukraine; This Is How State Governments Are Extending Help
Indian Students Stranded In Ukraine; This Is How State Governments Are Extending Help
.......................... Advertisement ..........................