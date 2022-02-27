Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams In March; Admit Card Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check state-wise board exam schedule

Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: The board exams in various states, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh will be commenced in March. The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams from March 4, in Chhattisgarh, the exams will be held from March 3, the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will conduct the 10th and 12th exams from March 24. CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced the term 2 exam schedule. The CBSE class 10, 12 exams will be held offline from April 26, 2022, while CISCE is likely to conduct ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams in the last week of April.

The CBSE term 1 result is likely to be announced in March, once released, students can check the class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.