  • Home
  • Education
  • Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
Live

Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26, while ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin on April 25

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 10:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Cancel Board Exams 2022: "Won't The Students Lose A Year?" Asks Shashi Tharoor In Response To Students' Plea
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 When? Here's What Official Says
Petitioners Can't Claim Detailed Scorecard Of All Class 10 Students Of School: CBSE To SC
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
Board Exam 2022 Status: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
List of 10th, 12th exams in March
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The class 10, 12 exams in states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh have been started. The West Bengal Board (WBBSE) Madhyamik, class 10 exam was started from March 7, and will be concluded on March 16. Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik exam dates were revised to avoid clash with JEE Main 2022. The exams on papers like Chemistry which have connection with JEE Main have been revised, as per council.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Students Liked: CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced the dates for classes 10, 12 term 2 exams. The CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26, while ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin on April 25.

The students who are waiting for the CBSE term-1 result, can expected their result to be announced this month. Once released, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Live updates

Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Follow this blog for latest updates on state board exam status, admit card details, CBSE term 1 result date and time, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme

Click here for more Education News
ICSE board exams CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate
International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate
Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 10 To 12: Haryana Education Minister
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 10 To 12: Haryana Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................