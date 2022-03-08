Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March

Image credit: shutterstock.com List of 10th, 12th exams in March

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The class 10, 12 exams in states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh have been started. The West Bengal Board (WBBSE) Madhyamik, class 10 exam was started from March 7, and will be concluded on March 16. Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik exam dates were revised to avoid clash with JEE Main 2022. The exams on papers like Chemistry which have connection with JEE Main have been revised, as per council.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced the dates for classes 10, 12 term 2 exams. The CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26, while ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin on April 25.

The students who are waiting for the CBSE term-1 result, can expected their result to be announced this month. Once released, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.