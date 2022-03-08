Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26, while ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin on April 25
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The class 10, 12 exams in states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh have been started. The West Bengal Board (WBBSE) Madhyamik, class 10 exam was started from March 7, and will be concluded on March 16. Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik exam dates were revised to avoid clash with JEE Main 2022. The exams on papers like Chemistry which have connection with JEE Main have been revised, as per council.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced the dates for classes 10, 12 term 2 exams. The CBSE term 2 exams will be held from April 26, while ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin on April 25.
The students who are waiting for the CBSE term-1 result, can expected their result to be announced this month. Once released, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
Live updates
cbse.gov.in Term 2 Syllabus, Sample Papers
The CBSE has released sample question papers, reduced syllabus, and question banks of term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 . These are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
NIOS 10th, 12th Exams Schedule
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. The NIOS Public (theory) examination for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 is scheduled to begin from April 4.
HPBOSE Special Exams
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the Class 12 term 1 special exam dates. Earlier scheduled to be held on March 11, the Economics paper will now be held on March 19. The Biology, Business Studies and History papers will be held on March 21, while Accountancy, Physics and Geography will be conducted on March 17.
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the board examinations for Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) in offline mode from March 24. Date sheets for these exams have been released.
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022: How Was 'Day One'?
The students who took Bengali as their first language paper on day one, analysed the paper as easy, and scoring. Sampurna Mitra, a student of Barasat Girls' High School said, "The paper was quite easy and scoring. There were a few questions in the grammar section which appeared to be slightly difficult, else the rest of the paper was easy to attempt." Sampurna expected a score of around 80 per cent marks in her first language paper.
ICSE Revised Datesheets
The dates for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 semester 2 exam has been revised. The class 10 Maths and Geography exams which were earlier scheduled to be held on May 3 and 5, will now be conducted on May 2 and 4. The other exams which are rescheduled are- Physics, Social Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Biology, Group-III Elective, Group II Elective.
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results: How To Check
Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.
When Will CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 To Be Announced
The students are waiting long for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th term 1 results 2021. Though there is no official update from the board on the classes 10, 12 results announcement, an official earlier told Careers360 that the term 1 result is expected to be announced this month. "The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon," the official said.
Cancel Board Exams 2022: "Won't The Students Lose A Year?" Asks Shashi Tharoor
A section of students who have demanded long to cancel the offline conduct of board exams have approached the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor requesting him to raise voice against the classes 10, 12 exams being held in physical mode. The students also took micro blogging site- Twitter to raise the issue. Shashi Tharoor in reply to one of the tweet said, "I sympathise with the problem but what's the solution? If exams are not held won't the students lose a year?" Read More
SSC Time Table 2022 Maharashtra Board
As per the SSC time table 2022 Maharashtra board, the Class 10 theory exams will take place from March 15 to April 4 and practicals or oral examination will be held between February 25 to March 3.
Uccha Madhyamik Exam Dates Revised For These Papers
As per the revised exam schedule, the Chemistry paper which was scheduled to be held on April 16, will now be conducted on April 13. The other exams which were revised are- Statistics, Geography, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Philosophy, Sociology, others.
West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exam Dates Revised
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid a clash with JEE (Main). The HS council in a release mentioned, "For the greater interest and convenience of the candidates who will be attempting JEE Main along with HS exam, the council has rescheduled dates of the examination." JEE Main is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21. Read More