Board Exams 2022 LIVE: West Bengal Madhyamik Exams Begin Today; Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date

Image credit: shutterstock.com List of 10th, 12th exams to be held in March

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: State boards across the country started conducting their class 10, 12 exams from March. The West Bengal Board (WBBSE) will conduct their Madhyamik or Class 10 final exams from Monday, March 7. According to the board, over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students will take the Madhyamik exam this year which will be held at 4,194 exam centres across the state following COVID-19 guidelines.

The 10th, 12th exams in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh are continuing, while exams in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand will be held from March-end. Meanwhile, the students who are waiting for the CBSE term-1 result, can expected their result to be announced this month.

Though, there is no update on result declaration from the board, an offcial earlier told Careers360 that the result is likely to be announced this month. Once released, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.