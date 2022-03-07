Board Exams 2022 LIVE: West Bengal Madhyamik Exams Begin Today; Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: According to WBBSE, over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students will take the Madhyamik exam this year which will be held at 4,194 exam centres across the state following COVID-19 guidelines
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: State boards across the country started conducting their class 10, 12 exams from March. The West Bengal Board (WBBSE) will conduct their Madhyamik or Class 10 final exams from Monday, March 7. According to the board, over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students will take the Madhyamik exam this year which will be held at 4,194 exam centres across the state following COVID-19 guidelines.
The 10th, 12th exams in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh are continuing, while exams in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand will be held from March-end. Meanwhile, the students who are waiting for the CBSE term-1 result, can expected their result to be announced this month.
Though, there is no update on result declaration from the board, an offcial earlier told Careers360 that the result is likely to be announced this month. Once released, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Follow this blog for latest updates on state board exam status, admit card details, CBSE term 1 result date and time, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme.
Madhyamik 10th Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions
- Students must carry Madhyamik admit cards to the exam centre, they need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
- The students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre. More than 25 students will not permitted in a class
- Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall
- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Exam 2022: Time Table
- March 7- First Language
- March 8- Second Language
- March 9- Geography
- March 11- History
- March 12- Life Science
- March 14- Mathematics
- March 15- Physical Science
- March 16- Optional elective subjects.
Over 11 Lakh To Appear For West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022
Over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students will appear in the West Bengal Board (WBBSE) held Madhyamik, class 10 exam that will commence from Monday, March 7. This year, the number of female students registered for the Madhyamik exam exceeded than their male companion. Overall, there is an estimated increase of 50,000 students in the Madhyamik exam 2022, as compared to last year.
Over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and around 5 lakh (4,96,890) male students will take the Madhyamik exam this year. Last year, 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates enrolled for the 10th exam. Read More