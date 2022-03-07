  • Home
  • Education
  • Board Exams 2022 LIVE: West Bengal Madhyamik Exams Begin Today; Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date
Live

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: West Bengal Madhyamik Exams Begin Today; Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: According to WBBSE, over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students will take the Madhyamik exam this year which will be held at 4,194 exam centres across the state following COVID-19 guidelines

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 7, 2022 10:22 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 When? Here's What Official Says
Petitioners Can't Claim Detailed Scorecard Of All Class 10 Students Of School: CBSE To SC
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
Board Exam 2022 Status: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams From Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE Term 1 Results In March Or After Term 2? What Officials Said
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: West Bengal Madhyamik Exams Begin Today; Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date
List of 10th, 12th exams to be held in March
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: State boards across the country started conducting their class 10, 12 exams from March. The West Bengal Board (WBBSE) will conduct their Madhyamik or Class 10 final exams from Monday, March 7. According to the board, over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students will take the Madhyamik exam this year which will be held at 4,194 exam centres across the state following COVID-19 guidelines.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Students Liked: CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!

The 10th, 12th exams in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh are continuing, while exams in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand will be held from March-end. Meanwhile, the students who are waiting for the CBSE term-1 result, can expected their result to be announced this month.

Though, there is no update on result declaration from the board, an offcial earlier told Careers360 that the result is likely to be announced this month. Once released, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Live updates

Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Follow this blog for latest updates on state board exam status, admit card details, CBSE term 1 result date and time, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme.

10:22 AM IST
March 7, 2022

Madhyamik 10th Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions

  • Students must carry Madhyamik admit cards to the exam centre, they need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
  • The students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre. More than 25 students will not permitted in a class
  • Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall
  • The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.


By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
10:14 AM IST
March 7, 2022

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Exam 2022: Time Table

  • March 7- First Language
  • March 8- Second Language
  • March 9- Geography
  • March 11- History
  • March 12- Life Science
  • March 14- Mathematics
  • March 15- Physical Science
  • March 16- Optional elective subjects.
10:09 AM IST
March 7, 2022

Over 11 Lakh To Appear For West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022

Over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students will appear in the West Bengal Board (WBBSE) held Madhyamik, class 10 exam that will commence from Monday, March 7. This year, the number of female students registered for the Madhyamik exam exceeded than their male companion. Overall, there is an estimated increase of 50,000 students in the Madhyamik exam 2022, as compared to last year. 

Over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and around 5 lakh (4,96,890) male students will take the Madhyamik exam this year. Last year, 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates enrolled for the 10th exam. Read More

Click here for more Education News
WBBSE WBBSE exam WBBSE Madhyamik Madhyamik Examinations WB madhyamik exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today; Important Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today; Important Details
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams From Today; Internet Shutdown In Sensitive Areas
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams From Today; Internet Shutdown In Sensitive Areas
Board Exam News: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE Date Sheet
Board Exam News: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE Date Sheet
PM Was Soft-Spoken, Wished Us Success In Life: Students Recall Pune Metro Ride
PM Was Soft-Spoken, Wished Us Success In Life: Students Recall Pune Metro Ride
NEET 2022 Preparation: Recommended Books For The 3 Subjects
NEET 2022 Preparation: Recommended Books For The 3 Subjects
.......................... Advertisement ..........................