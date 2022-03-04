ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March

  • Home
ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 4, 2022 11:04 am IST | Source: Careers360

ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the exam schedule on Thursday, March 3. The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 exam was started today, and will be continued till April 30. The HSC exam will be held in two shifts; morning from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, afternoon from 3 PM to 6:30 PM. The students will get around 10 minutes to read the question paper.

The students who will appear in their board exams need to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines; without face mask and hand sanitiser, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

11:04 AM IST
March 4, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam Schedule

The ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The Class 10 exams will however be held from 10 am, and Class 12 from 2 pm.



10:57 AM IST
March 4, 2022

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam Dates Released

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Semester 2 time tables. The Semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. While the ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till May 20, the Class 12 ISC exams will get over on June 6. Read More

