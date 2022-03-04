ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSE, ISC term 2 exam dates

ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the exam schedule on Thursday, March 3. The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 exam was started today, and will be continued till April 30. The HSC exam will be held in two shifts; morning from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, afternoon from 3 PM to 6:30 PM. The students will get around 10 minutes to read the question paper.

The students who will appear in their board exams need to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines; without face mask and hand sanitiser, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.