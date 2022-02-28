  • Home
Live

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will conduct their HSLC, class 10 exam from February 28, while HSSLC, class 12 exam from March 1. The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams from March 4

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 9:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

Check state-wise 10th, 12th exams schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: State boards across the country will start conducting their class 10, 12 exams from March. The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will conduct their HSLC, class 10 exam from February 28, while HSSLC, class 12 exam from March 1. The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams from March 4, in Chhattisgarh, the exams will be held from March 3. CBSE Term 1 Result Updates

The students who will appear in their board exams need to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines; without face mask and hand sanitiser, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10, 12 exams from April 26, 2022, while CISCE is likely to conduct ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams in the last week of April.

Follow this blog for latest updates on state board exam status, admit card details, CBSE term 1 result date and time, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme.

Live updates

09:45 AM IST
Feb. 28, 2022

MBSE HSLC 10th Exam Today: Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

  • Carry face mask, hand sanitiser, and follow Covid guidelines mentioned on the HSLC admit card
  • Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall. Students will be frisked while entering the examination centre and any electronic device will not be allow.


09:37 AM IST
Feb. 28, 2022

Mizoram MBSE HSLC, 10th Exam Today

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will conduct the HSLC, class 10 exam from February 28 and HSSLC, class 12 exam from March 1. The board exams will be concluded on March 25. Read More

