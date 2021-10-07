Board Exam 2022: Latest Update On CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Date Sheet

CBSE Term 1 date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams will release shortly

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the Term 1 date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams soon. The board has already released the Class 10 Term 1 sample papers along with the marking schemes. As per the revised curriculum shared by the CBSE, the Term 1 exam will be held between November and December 2021. The exam will be conducted within a duration of four to eight weeks.

The CBSE will prepare and send the Term 1 question paper to the schools and the paper will be based on the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on assertion reasoning-type topics.

The CBSE Term 1 board examination will be conducted within a duration of 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes). The board has decided to cover half of the CBSE 2021 syllabus in the term 1 examination.

Board exam will be conducted on the OMR sheet and the school officials will be uploading the students’ responses in a scanned format on the CBSE portals. CBSE will release the final board result for the 2021-22 academic year after adding the marks of both Term 1 and Term 2.

As per the assessment criteria released by CBSE, students of Class 10 will be assessed on the basis of three periodic tests to be conducted by the schools along with activities like practical work, speaking, listening activities, projects and other activities as per the board’s approval.

Schools will be required to upload all the marks scored by the students in the internal evaluation on the CBSE IT platform.

CBSE will provide the assessment criteria, question banks, training to the teachers and other curriculums to the affiliated schools.