CISCE Slashes ICSE, ISC Syllabus For Board Exams 2022

CISCE on Friday further reduced syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2022.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 10, 2021 10:21 am IST

ICSE, ISC syllabus reduced for board exam 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday further reduced syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2022. On July 2, the CISCE had reduced syllabi for English and Indian Languages which were made available on the official website cisce.org. The decision has been taken considering the difficulties faced by students amid the Coronavirus crisis.

In a latest, the subjects for which ICSE syllabus has been reduced are History and Civics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Commercial Studies, Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Environmental Applications, Home Science, Physical Education, Yoga.

For ISC, the syllabus has been reduced for Accounts, Commerce, Economics, Business Studies, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Science.

Check Reduced syllabus for ICSE

Check Reduced syllabus for ISC

The council has said that it has taken a call on reducing the syllabus after consulting its subject experts, without compromising on the quality of content.

"As you are aware, we are in the midst of the pandemic, and there is uncertainty as to when schools across the country will be able to return to normalcy. It is reiterated that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE in a statement issued to the heads of all affiliated schools.

"Further, please note that the Project Work already completed/ initiated by the candidates in different subject/s, on topics which have been removed from the Syllabus, is to be accepted and marked," Mr Arathoon added.

