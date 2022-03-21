Board Exam 2022: These Are The List Of States Holding Class 10, 12 Exams In April
Board Exams 2022: Apart from the CBSE and CISCE exams, several states including Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal will hold their Classes 10 and 12 board exams in April.
Apart from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), several states including Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal will hold their Classes 10 and 12 board exams in April. The exams scheduled to be conducted in April will be held in offline centre-based mode. The CBSE and CISCE will conduct the Class 10, 12 board exams from April 26.
The Semester 2 CISCE exams will begin on April 26. While the ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till May 20, the Class 12 ISC exams will get over on June 6.
The CBSE term 2 examinations 2022 will begin with minor subject papers for both Classes 10 and 12. The first day of CBSE 12th term 2 exam will begin with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers, while for CBSE 10th term 2, the first paper is painting.
States Holding Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams In April
States
Classes
Exam Dates
Odisha
Class 12
April 28
Karnataka
Class 12
April 22
Telangana
Class 12
April 20
West Bengal
Class 12
April 2
As per the Karnataka 2nd PUC schedule, the exams will be held between April 22 and May 18, 2022. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Logic, and Business Studies papers on the first day, followed by Mathematics and Education on April 23.
CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Exam 2022: The Odisha Board Class 12 exams 2022 will be held in offline mode from April 28, 2022.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to conduct the first-year and second-year exams from April 20. As per the tentative timetable, the intermediate first year exam is scheduled to commence from April 20, while April 21 for second year.
The Higher Secondary exam is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 27, the Class 12 WB board exam will commence with first language paper- Bengali.