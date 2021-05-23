Board Exam 2021: What Centre Proposed Today In High Level Meeting

Here's what Centre has proposed today in the high-level meeting

At the meeting of Union ministers, state ministers and education officials on holding the Class 12 board exams and entrance tests, the Centre placed two options before the states.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) CLICK here to start your application.



One option was to have the Class 12 students write exams in only a select few major subjects and mark them on the rest on the basis of how they do in these subjects.

Must Read || Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: GOM Meeting Begins; Ministers Discuss 12th, Entrance Exams

The second option was to hold exams in schools but change the exam pattern to one that has only objective questions and lasts just one-and-a-half hours instead of three, said Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi Government is opposed to both he said.

Mr Sisodia also said that several states opposed the plan of holding any exam at all and demanded "zero exams". He also said that "around eight-ten" states also agreed that students should be vaccinated before they can be made to write exams, including major public entrance exams such as JEE Main for engineering and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medicine.

For holding entrance exams, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 and others, the only solution is vaccinating all, said Mr Sisodia. The country's 1.5 crore students and 1.5 crore teachers should all be vaccinated first. "These three crore people must all be vaccinated first," he said. "We must speak to health experts about whether we can use the vaccines available to us on students who are 17.5 years old."

"In today's meet with CBSE, we discussed that providing safe environment for students is our priority. We will tell the SC that last year was unfortunate for students. 2nd #COVID19 wave is going on and an anticipated 3rd wave is yet to come," Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said after attending the same meeting.

Mr. Sisodia said that the government should allow Class 12 students to move ahead. "We can't sacrifice the students to our desire to uphold exam traditions and rules," added Mr. Sisodia. "We must think like parents".