States including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra have postponed Classes 10, 12 board exams

As the COVID-19 cases have been on rise across the nation, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra have postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for students’ safety. Delhi Government as well has postponed the Class 9 and Class 11 exams in the state. The exams were scheduled to be held in offline centre-based mode.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the postponement of board exams said: “Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly.”

List of states revising Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2021

States Classes Old Dates New Dates Chhattisgarh Class 10 April 15 to May 1 Not Announced Madhya Pradesh Class 10 April 30 April 30 to May 19 Class 12 May 1 May 1 to May 21 Punjab Class 10 April 9 May 4 to May 24 Class 12 March 22 April 20 to May 24 Uttar Pradesh Class 10 April 24 to May 10 May 8 and May 25 Class 12 April 24 to May 12 May 8 to May 28 Maharashtra Class 10 April 29 to May 31 June

Class 12 April 23 to May 29 End of May

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Department has changed the dates for Classes 10 and 12 board exams. The dates for four exams are being modified.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on its official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 exams and Class 12 exams have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

While announcing the revision for exams dates of Chhattisgarh board exams, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office said: "Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur has postponed the board exams starting from April 15, 2021, for class 10th, keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts."

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the board exams dates for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. As per the revised UP board time table 2021, Class 10 final exams will be held between May 8 and May 25, 2021, in two shifts. The morning shift exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 pm and afternoon shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.