COVID-19: These States Have Promoted Students Without Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock On April 7, Maharashtra announced promotion without exam for Classes 9, 11 students (representational photo)

Amid COVID-19 scare, several states have announced promotion without exams for students of junior classes. Physical classes for all the students were cancelled last year and learning continued online. Towards the end of 2020 and in early 2021, most of the states had reopened schools, especially for board exam students. Schools were closed again, as the number of coronavirus cases rose across the country. In such a situation, several states have decided to promote students, excluding those who will appear for their final exams. Here is the state-wise list:

Maharashtra

Students of Classes 9 and 11 in Maharashtra will be promoted to the next higher class without exams, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said yesterday. Last week, the education minister announced promotion without exams for lower classes.

"In view of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of Classes 9 and 11 will soon be taken," the Minister had said.

However, Classes 10, 12 board exams in Maharashtra will be held as per schedule.

For Classes 10 and 12 students, final exams will be held in April. HSC (Class 12) exams are scheduled to start from April 23, and SSC (Class 10) exams in the state will begin on April 29.

The government had earlier announced there will be no practical exams for Class 10 students. For COVID-affected students of Maharashtra, Classes 10, 12 board exams will be held later, in June.

Assam

The Assam government has decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 to the next higher classes without exams. The new academic session in Assam schools started from April 1.

Schedules for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have already been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Odisha

The School and Mass Education Department, Odisha, has promoted students from Class 1 to Class 8 to the next higher classes without examination. The government has also announced remedial classes for the first two to three months in the new academic session. The decision is applicable to all schools under the School and Mass Education Department.

Tamil Nadu

Classes 9, 10 and 11 students of Tamil Nadu will be promoted without exam, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said previously. "Students of Classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic," the Chief Minister said.

Chhattisgarh

Except for Classes 10 and 12, all students will be promoted without exams, the Chhattisgarh government had said.

"All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except of class 10th and 12th, will be given a general promotion to the next class without holding examinations," the order said.

Puducherry

Puducherry has declared 'all pass' for students of Classes 1 to 9 this year. The Lieutenant Governor has approved the proposal of the School Education department to declare as 'all pass' students of Classes 1 to 9 in all the four regions of the Union Territory, according to an official statement.

Students of Classes 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions (adopting Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum) would be granted 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu State Board of Education.

Students of Classes 10 and 11 in Mahe and Yanam regions would be promoted as per the guidelines of the Kerala and Andhra Pradesh education boards respectively.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government had announced promotion without exam for primary classes. Classes 1 to 5 students will be promoted on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme.

For Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11, the final exams will be held in April.

While these states have promoted junior students without an exam, board exams for Classes 10, 12 students will be held as per schedule. Students have recently started a social media trend, #Cancelboardexams2021, asking for postponement of their final exams, or for online exams.

Schools for all classes were shut last year due to COVID-19 pandemic and teaching-learning continued online. Towards the end of 2020 and in January, February, most of the states called students to attend physical classes – at least those in higher classes. However, within a month or two, schools were closed again.