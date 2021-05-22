  • Home
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asked stakeholders to send their suggestions regarding upcoming board and entrance examinations.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 22, 2021 2:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will attend a high-level meeting tomorrow to discuss these exams (representational)
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asked stakeholders to send their suggestions regarding upcoming board and entrance examinations. “Friends, I need your valuable suggestions...You can send them on my Twitter handle,” he said.

The minister has informed that he will attend a high-level meeting tomorrow, May 23, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Mr Pokhriyal has requested state education secretaries to attend the meeting and share their views on the upcoming examinations. “Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments and stakeholders,” the minister said. The virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 am.

Entrance And Board Exams: What Happened So Far

Earlier this week, Mr Pokhriyal reviewed the COVID-19 situation with state education secretaries. According to officials, the issue of pending Class 12 board exams was brought up for discussion and suggestions were sought from states in this regard.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and many state boards had earlier postponed Class 12 board exams and cancelled Class 10 exams.

A section of parents, students have asked for the cancellation of Class 12 exams as well.

Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court regarding Class 12 exams. One plea has requested the top court for cancellation, while the other has said exams should be conducted for these students.

The Education Minister, in the previous meeting, stated that despite the pandemic, the Centre and the states, as well as agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA), have managed to deliver education online as well as conduct public exams such as JEE and NEET-UG.

"Our efforts and commitment ensured continuance of education for 240 million students enrolled in our schools and colleges. We have been successful in transforming our homes into classrooms in these unprecedented times. We have also set an example of ensuring that no student faced a year's loss," he said.

However, the April and May sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, which is held for Engineering admission, was postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for undergraduate students is scheduled for August.

NEET PG has been postponed by the centre in an attempt to increase the number of medical personnel available to perform COVID duties.

(With inputs from PTI)

