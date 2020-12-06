Students Ask Ramesh Pokhriyal To Postpone Board Exams “At Least Till May”

  • Home
Board Exams: Students across the country -- most of them attending online classes -- are asking Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to postpone board exams next year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 6, 2020 2:12 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Students across the country -- most of them attending online classes -- are asking Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to postpone board exams next year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of Twitter-users sending their questions using the #EducationMinisterGoesLive hashtag claim to be either board exam candidates or Medical and Engineering aspirants. JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 candidates have also asked for a postponement of exams and are waiting for the syllabi of entrance exams to be announced.

Read || JEE, NEET 2021: Students Ask Education Minister To Announce Syllabus, Third Attempt For JEE Advanced

Mr Pokhriyal is expected to answer students in a webinar scheduled on December 10.

“Please postpone the board exam to MAY at least. We want 3 months offline classes,for better preparation, so we all are requesting you to please postpone the board exam to MAY,” a student said on social media, using #EducationMinisterGoesLive

“Sir please postpone class 10th board examination....my school teachers haven't completed the syllabus yet,” another student wrote.

One student sought a postponement because the syllabus had only been "partially done". He asked for the exams to be postponed till after there is "face-to-face" teaching as students are finding it hard to "catch-up with the syllabus".

“Sir we need proper time for studying and our concept is not clear for any subject completely so we need more time for preparing for our board exam so it's my humble request that please postpone the cbse board till May,” another student said.

Many have shared screenshots of their online classes.

“I would like to request to @DrRPNishank to pass all the students of session 2020-21 becoz there has been no proper studies this year. Online class is just a formality to take the fees from students. In that also nothing is visible,” one student said.

Sharing a screenshot of her online class, one student wrote: “Sir It's a request to postpone CBSE Board Exams.We aren't prepared for exams.The quality of online class is not good due to network problem due to which we aren't able to understand concepts.”

So far, Maharashtra and Gujarat has announced postponement of next year's board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce board exam 2021 dates.

