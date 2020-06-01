Board Exam 2020: CBSE Resumes Student Tele-Counseling Services

CBSE board exam 2020: It will be for the fourth time this year that CBSE will be providing the counseling facility.

CBSE has decided to resume the free of cost tele-counseling service for students as a follow-up of its recent announcement of conducing remaining Class 10 and 12 exams. The Board will be conducting the remaining papers for Class 12 and Class 10 (for northeast Delhi) students from July 1 to July 15. The CBSE tele-counselling services will be held from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, seven days a week from June 1 to July 15.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s psychological helpline will have two features: IVRS and Live counseling which will be available on toll-free number 1800-11-8004.

While general queries will be answered by tele operators, 73 counselors and principals will be available for live psychological counseling in India.

Although the board will not hold exams in foreign schools, 21 volunteer principals and counselors will however remain available for students outside India at Sultanate Of Oman, Singapore, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan ,Nepal, Kuwait and USA, a statement from the Board said.

The Board will continue to provide the IVRS facility as it has the inherent advantages of accessing prerecorded information anytime, anywhere and even multiple times The students or parents can get information on board exams including tips for better preparation, managing exam anxiety and time, contact details of CBSE offices, FAQ’s.

“The widespread COVID-19 has severely impacted lives and systems across the world. It has prompted the board to provide help for the mental well-being of students and parents amidst cancellation of exams, disruption of regular schooling and compulsory lockdown,” the statement said.

It will be for the fourth time this year that CBSE will be providing the counseling facility.