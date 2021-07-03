Maharashtra: BMC To Start IB Board Schools In Future, Says Aditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Friday said International Baccalaureate (IB) board schools would be started by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the future and students would be provided free education in such facilities. Mr Thackeray, MLA from Worli and guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district, also said BMC would start one CBSE and one ICSE school in each of the 24 administrative wards under it.

Mr Thackeray on Friday inaugurated the BMC's new school, with a capacity of 400 students, under the CBSE board in Aziz Baug in the eastern part of the metropolis.

Among those who were present at the function were state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale and Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Mr Thackeray said the opening of this school was a dream come true for him, adding that over 2,000 applications have been received for the 400 seats it has.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Malik said he is the product of a BMC school, adding that there was need to instill confidence among people about civic-run educational institutions.

