  • Home
  • Education
  • BJP Leader’s Dig At New JNU V-C: 'Mediocre' Appointments Damage Human Capital

BJP Leader’s Dig At New JNU V-C: 'Mediocre' Appointments Damage Human Capital

BJP MP Varun Gandhi shared on Twitter the press release put out by Pandit after she took over, and said this is an exhibition of "illiteracy".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 2:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Will Focus On Providing Gender-Sensitive Environment, Implementation Of NEP: New JNU Vice-Chancellor
JNU Students Were Delightfully Receptive To New Ideas In University Functioning: Jagadesh Kumar
COVID-19: IP University, JNU To Resume Offline Classes From Today
JNU Gets Its First Woman Vice-Chancellor- Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
JNU Teachers’ Association Asks Education Ministry To Appoint Full-Time Vice-Chancellor
JNU MBA Admission 2022: Application Begins; Registration Process, Direct Link
BJP Leader’s Dig At New JNU V-C: 'Mediocre' Appointments Damage Human Capital
'Mediocre' appointments damage human capital, youth's future: Varun Gandhi on JNU Vice-Chancellor
New Delhi:

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the choice of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU vice-chancellor, saying such "mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future". He shared on Twitter the press release put out by Pandit after she took over, and said this is an exhibition of "illiteracy".

Gandhi said, "This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive; students friendly vs student-friendly; excellences vs excellence). Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth's future."

The central government appointed Pandit as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, making her the first woman to hold the post.

The 59-year-old Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News JNU Vice-Chancellor Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Awaited
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Awaited
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Application Date, Internship Deadline Plea Today
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Application Date, Internship Deadline Plea Today
Tamil Nadu Assembly Again Adopts Anti-NEET Bill
Tamil Nadu Assembly Again Adopts Anti-NEET Bill
CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time
CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time
IIT Delhi Launches Interactive IIT-PAL Website To Help High School Students Prepare For Competitive Exams
IIT Delhi Launches Interactive IIT-PAL Website To Help High School Students Prepare For Competitive Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................