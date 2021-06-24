  • Home
BJ Medical College Played Crucial Role During Covid: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday lauded the contribution of BJ Medical College during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 24, 2021 8:56 am IST

BJ Medical College played a crucial role during Covid, Ajit Pawar said
New Delhi:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday lauded the contribution of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the institution should continue to produce good doctors for society and maintain high standards of treatment.

He was speaking virtually during the 75th foundation day of the BJ government medical college.

"The college and the hospital have a great legacy of offering healthcare service to the society. The college has produced several specialist and well-known doctors. The hospital and college have been playing a pivotal role during the ongoing pandemic and became a major support system COVID-19 times and I am sure that the dedication of the health fraternity shown during the pandemic will get a special mention in the history," said Pawar.

Amit Deshmukh, Medical Education Minister, Dr. TP Lahane, director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Murlidhar Tambe, BJ Medical College and Sassoon Hospital dean, and others were present on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Maharashtra Government
