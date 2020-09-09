BITSAT 2020 Slot Booking Starts At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here

  • Home
BITSAT 2020: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started BITSAT 2020 slot booking at bitsadmisison.com.

Image credit: BITS Pilani
New Delhi:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started BITSAT 2020 slot booking on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination on or before the last date can now book their preferred slots online on bitsadmission.com. “Online Test Booking System (OTBS) will go live for BITSAT 2020 during September 9, 2020 (11 am) till Sept 10, 2020 (5 pm). Registered and fee paid candidates can reserve their test date and slot using OTBS,” an official statement said.

BITSAT 2020 admit card will be available from September 13 to September 23 for candidates who registered for the examination on or before the last date, the statement added.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT, is a national level entrence test held for admission to undergraduate programmes in the institute.

The institute also offers direct admission without BITSAT to top scorers of Indian board exams. NRI students are admitted through Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores.

BITS also offers mock tests for aspirants to understand the pattern of the exam. Candidates can use the default BITSAT login ids and passwords to take the BITSAT mock tests.

