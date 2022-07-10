BITSAT Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps to Check

BITSAT Result 2022: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has declared the BITSAT 2022 result today July 10, 2022. The BITSAT result 2022 is now available on the official website - bitsadmission.com. Aspirants can check and download the BITSAT 2022 result using their application number and password. BITSAT result 2022 for July session can be checked with the help of the direct link provided here.

The BITSAT 2022 entrance exam was held in two sessions. The first session of BITSAT 2022 was conducted between July 2 and July 9. Candidates can follow the steps to check the BITSAT result 2022 online from the official website.

BITSAT Result 2022: How To Download

Visit the BITS official website — bitsadmission.com

Click on the link that reads, "Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card."

On the new page, enter application number and password.

Submit it and the BITSAT 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result pdf and take a print of future use.

Direct link: BITSAT Result 2022

BITSAT 2022 session 2 application form is available on the official website. Aspiring candidates can register for the exam till July 20. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7.