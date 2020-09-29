  • Home
BITSAT Result 2020: Download Scorecard At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here

BITS Admission 2020: BITSAT scorecards are now available on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 5:09 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: bitsadmission.com

BITSAT Result 2020: Birla Institute of Technology and Science(BITS), Pilani, has released BITSAT 2020 scorecards on the official website, bitsadmission.com. Candidates, who wrote the BITS Admission Test from September 16 to September 23 can now check their scores with user ID and password. Candidates, apart from appearing in BITSAT 2020, are required to submit their Class 12 marks and preferences to different degree programmes to complete their application process.

“The edit window will be available, only for those students who submitted the preference form already (by 29.09.2020), for a day on 30th September 2020 (9:00 am to 5:00 pm),” an official statement said.

BITS Admission 2020: Score Reports

BITSAT Result 2020: How To Check Scores

  1. Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com

  2. Visit the candidates login portal.

  3. Enter your login credentials.

  4. Submit and check your score report.

BITSAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad campuses. Class 12 board toppers are not required to appear in BITSAT for admission.

