BITSAT Iteration 3 Result 2020 Announced; Download At Bitsadmission.com

BITSAT iteration 3 result has been released by the BITS Pilani at the official website- bitsadmission.com. Qualified candidates can take part in the BITSAT counselling process as per the schedule. Earlier, BITSAT iteration 1 and 2 results were declared as a scorecard on the official website. Candidates mentioned in the admit list will be allotted seats into the participating institutes. The candidates in the ‘waiting list’ will have wait for BITSAT allotment status in the next iteration round.

BITSAT 2020: What is an iteration?

The iteration of each BITSAT counselling round consists of the BITSAT admit list and BITSAT wait list. Candidates who are allotted and who are on BITSAT waiting list will be announced through the iterations.

BITSAT 2020 Result: How To Download

Visit the official website of BITSAT 2020

Click on the result link

Candidates will have to provide the application number and password.

Click on Submit

The candidates will be able to check their BITSAT 2020 score. The total secured score along with the number of correct and wrong answers will be available in the scorecard.

The BITSAT result 2020 has to be downloaded and printed out for future use.

BITSAT 2020 Cut-Off

BITSAT 2020 cut-off is the minimum marks to be secured by a candidate for admissions into the participating institutes. Two types of BITSAT cut-off are released- cut-off after iteration and cut-off for the wait list at the end of the iteration.

The authorities will also release the campus-wise cut-off list. The campus-wise cut-off is different for each programme and campus selected by the candidates.