BITSAT Fee Structure 2022: Tuition, Hostel, Check Components Of Fees Here

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani has released the fee structure for BITSAT 2022 admission.

BITSAT 2022 Admission Fee, Tuition Fee And Other Fees Detail

BITSAT 2022 Fee Structure: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani has released the fee structure for BITSAT 2022 admission. The BITSAT fee structure details on admission fee, semester fees and hostel fees, among other fees is available on the official website- bitsadmission.com. The candidates can check the fees structure of BITS Pilani campus, Goa campus and Hyderabad campus from the official website.

The candidates who have qualified BITSAT 2022 examination are eligible for taking admission at different Campuses of BITS, Pilani. The BITS, Pilani has released the BITSAT fee details for the academic year 2022-23. The admission fee of Rs 50, 900 is same for all the BITS campuses. The semester-wise fee of BITS campuses is- Rs 2,31,500 for first semester and second semester, while for the summer term the fee is Rs 81,000.

BITS Fee Structure

Fees

Pilani Campus

Goa Campus

Hyderabad Campus

Admission fees

50,900

50,900

50,900

First semester

2,31,500

2,31,500

2,31,500

Second semester

2,31,500

2,31,500

2,31,500

Summer term (if registered)

81,00081,000
81,000

Student's Union fee (Annual)

450

450

450

Student's Aid Fund (Annual)

225

225

225

Hostel Fees (for on-campus students only)

First semester

17,100
22,950
22,950
Second semester
17,10022,95022,950
Summer term (if Registered)

8,550

11,475

11,475

Mess & Electricity Advance

First Semester

10,000
10,000
10,000

Second Semester

10,00010,00010,000

Summer term (if Registered)

5,000

5,000

5,000

Other Advances
First Semester12,000
12,000
12,000

Second Semester

12,000

12,000

12,000

Institute Caution Deposit

3,000

3,000

3,000


