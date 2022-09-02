BITSAT Fee Structure 2022: Tuition, Hostel, Check Components Of Fees Here

BITSAT 2022 Admission Fee, Tuition Fee And Other Fees Detail

BITSAT 2022 Fee Structure: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani has released the fee structure for BITSAT 2022 admission. The BITSAT fee structure details on admission fee, semester fees and hostel fees, among other fees is available on the official website- bitsadmission.com. The candidates can check the fees structure of BITS Pilani campus, Goa campus and Hyderabad campus from the official website.

The candidates who have qualified BITSAT 2022 examination are eligible for taking admission at different Campuses of BITS, Pilani. The BITS, Pilani has released the BITSAT fee details for the academic year 2022-23. The admission fee of Rs 50, 900 is same for all the BITS campuses. The semester-wise fee of BITS campuses is- Rs 2,31,500 for first semester and second semester, while for the summer term the fee is Rs 81,000.