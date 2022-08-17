BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Registrations Begin; Know Dates, How To Apply

BITSAT Direct Admission 2022

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the registrations for BITSAT 2022 direct admission. The applications are invited from Board toppers 2022 from all India for admission to integrated first degree programmes at BITS. Candidates can register online at the official website -- bitsadmission.com. The last date to fill BITSAT direct admission application form is August 31.

Aspirants who have topped their respective board exams in PCM and PCB streams are eligible to apply for BITS Pilani direct admissions. The candidates have to fill in personal details, Class 10, 12 subject wise marks, programmes details in the BITS Pilani direct admission application form. Candidates are suggested to enter the details in the BITSAT application form carefully as they will not be able to make any further changes after submitting the form. The BITSAT direct admission 2022 application fee is Rs 1,000.

BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates BITSAT direct admission applications start date August 12, 2022 Last date to submit online application August 31, 2022 (by 5 pm) BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 exam date Notified soon

BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Application: How To Register

Visit the BITS official website — bitsadmission.com Click on the 'BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2022' link Read instructions carefully and fill up the application form Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee Download the confirmation page and take a print for future use.

BITS Pilani will conduct the entrance exam for BITSAT direct admission in a computer based online mode. The admission will be provided to candidates purely on merit. The BITSAT rank of the candidate will be based on the score obtained in the entrance exam