BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Registrations Begin; Know Dates, How To Apply

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the registrations for BITSAT 2022 direct admission.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 7:35 pm IST
BITSAT Direct Admission 2022
New Delhi:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the registrations for BITSAT 2022 direct admission. The applications are invited from Board toppers 2022 from all India for admission to integrated first degree programmes at BITS. Candidates can register online at the official website -- bitsadmission.com. The last date to fill BITSAT direct admission application form is August 31.

Aspirants who have topped their respective board exams in PCM and PCB streams are eligible to apply for BITS Pilani direct admissions. The candidates have to fill in personal details, Class 10, 12 subject wise marks, programmes details in the BITS Pilani direct admission application form. Candidates are suggested to enter the details in the BITSAT application form carefully as they will not be able to make any further changes after submitting the form. The BITSAT direct admission 2022 application fee is Rs 1,000.

BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Important Dates

EventsDates
BITSAT direct admission applications start dateAugust 12, 2022
Last date to submit online applicationAugust 31, 2022 (by 5 pm)
BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 exam dateNotified soon

BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Application: How To Register

  1. Visit the BITS official website — bitsadmission.com
  2. Click on the 'BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2022' link
  3. Read instructions carefully and fill up the application form
  4. Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee
  5. Download the confirmation page and take a print for future use.

BITS Pilani will conduct the entrance exam for BITSAT direct admission in a computer based online mode. The admission will be provided to candidates purely on merit. The BITSAT rank of the candidate will be based on the score obtained in the entrance exam

