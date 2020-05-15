BITSAT Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Modify Details Till May 20

Image credit: Shutterstock BITSAT application correction window opens

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has opened the application form correction window. Candidates who have already filled the BITSAT application form and paid the fees for BITSAT can correct any details in the form till May 20.

Candidates can login into their accounts at the official website by using their user IDs and passwords and verify their particulars to make necessary corrections. However, a candidate’s name, gender, email id and phone number, cannot be edited through this correction window.

Admission to all undergraduate programs in the institute is through Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT. Top scorers in Indian board exams are admitted directly to the institute without taking the test and NRI students are admitted through Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores.

BITSAT exam dates

The institute had earlier postponed the BITSAT exam and has notified that the exam will be conducted after May 24. The university had postponed the application and exam dates conducted by them due to the lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended till May 17 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BITS has three campuses in India at Pilani, Hyderabad, Goa and Dubai. Admission in BITS Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa campus is through BITSAT while for Dubai campus, admission is through merit of marks obtained in Class 12 or its equivalent examinations.