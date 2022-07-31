  • Home
BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Session 2 Out; Here's How To Download

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released the BITSAT admit card 2022 today, July 31. The BITSAT hall ticket for session two exam is now available on the official website -- bitsadmission.com.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 31, 2022
BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Session 2

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released the BITSAT admit card 2022 today, July 31. The BITSAT hall ticket for session two exam is now available on the official website -- bitsadmission.com. Candidates can download their BITSAT admit card by logging in through application number and password.

Direct Link - BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Session 2

BITSAT hall ticket
