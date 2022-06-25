  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download

BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 admit card is now available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 25, 2022 1:11 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

BITSAT 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
BITSAT 2022: Test Centre Allotment Announced; Direct Link, How To Check
BITSAT 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE: Last Minute Tips To Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exams
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme
BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download
BITSAT 2022 admit card out

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has issued the BITSAT 2022 admit card today, June 25. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 admit card is now available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Candidates can download their BITSAT hall ticket 2022 by using their application number and password. It must be noted that only those applicants who completed the BITSAT 2022 slot booking are eligible to download the admit card of BITSAT.

Recommended: Take a free BITSAT mock test to boost your preparation level. Start Now!
Download Free: BITSAT 2022 Sample Papers. Here! | BITSAT Preparation Tips
Don't Miss: Top 200 Questions For BITSAT English Proficiency & Logical Reasoning. Click here
Latest: Boost your preparation for BITSAT, VITEEE & other engineering exams with Prep Combo. Click Here
B.Tech at UPESRanked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Last Date to Apply - 30th June 2022. Apply Now 

BITSAT admit card 2022 contains the details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

How To Download BITSAT Admit Card 2022:

  • Go to official website- bitsadmission.com,
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 Hallticket."
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

The BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in two sessions, The session 1 of BITSAT 2022 will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.

Click here for more Education News
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test BITSAT hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains Shift 1 Exam Concludes; Check Paper Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains Shift 1 Exam Concludes; Check Paper Analysis
Telangana Board To Announce TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Next Week
Telangana Board To Announce TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Next Week
BITSAT 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
BITSAT 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
CUET 2022: NTA Extends Last Date For Registration, Correction Of Application Form
CUET 2022: NTA Extends Last Date For Registration, Correction Of Application Form
Assam HS 12th Result 2022 On June 27: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam HS 12th Result 2022 On June 27: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
.......................... Advertisement ..........................