BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download

BITSAT 2022 admit card out

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has issued the BITSAT 2022 admit card today, June 25. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 admit card is now available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Candidates can download their BITSAT hall ticket 2022 by using their application number and password. It must be noted that only those applicants who completed the BITSAT 2022 slot booking are eligible to download the admit card of BITSAT.

Recommended: Take a free BITSAT mock test to boost your preparation level. Start Now!

Download Free: BITSAT 2022 Sample Papers. Here! | BITSAT Preparation Tips

Don't Miss: Top 200 Questions For BITSAT English Proficiency & Logical Reasoning. Click here

Latest: Boost your preparation for BITSAT, VITEEE & other engineering exams with Prep Combo. Click Here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Last Date to Apply - 30th June 2022. Apply Now

BITSAT admit card 2022 contains the details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

How To Download BITSAT Admit Card 2022:

Go to official website- bitsadmission.com,

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 Hallticket."

Enter your application number and password.

The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

The BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in two sessions, The session 1 of BITSAT 2022 will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.