BITSAT 2nd Iteration 2020 Results Declared At Bitsadmission.com

BITSAT Results 2020: The result of BITSAT 2nd iteration 2020 has been announced at bitsadmission.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 2:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS) has announced BITSAT 2nd iteration 2020 result for admission to first degree programmes at BITS Pilani. Aspirants of the first-degree programme at BITS Pilani can check their assignments on the official website -- bitsadmission.com. To access the 2nd iteration results of BITSAT, candidates have to use their user IDs and passwords. Aspirants shortlisted in the BITSAT second iteration can pay the application fee till 5 pm on October 19, 2020.

BITS Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) was held between September 16 and September 23. Earlier, the authorities had released BITSAT 2020 1st iteration results on October 6. Candidates were also asked to submit their Class 12 marks and preferences to different degree programmes to complete their application process.

How To Check BITSAT 2nd Iteration Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the BITSAT Iteration-2 results

Step 3: On the next window, login with the user IDs and passwords

Step 4: Submit and download the BITSAT 2nd Iteration result

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT, is held for admission to all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in the institute. Top scorers in Indian board exams are admitted directly to the institute without taking BITSAT and NRI students are admitted through Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores.

