BITSAT 2022: Test Centre Allotment Announced; Direct Link, How To Check

BITSAT 2022: To check test centre allotment for BITSAT 2022 entrance test, candidates need to entre their application number and password.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 6:30 pm IST

BITSAT 2022 test centre allotment announced
Image credit: Shutterstock

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 test centre allotment has been announced. Candidates can check their BITSAT test centre allotment 2022 through the official website-- bitsadmission.com. To check test centre allotment for BITSAT 2022 entrance test, candidates need to entre their application number and password.

It must be noted that the candidates will not be allowed to change the allotted BITSAT exam centre on any grounds.

The BITSAT 2022 slot booking will be commenced from June 17. Applicants will have to complete the slot booking of BITSAT 2022 with their preferred exam date and slot. The last date to complete the BITSAT 2022 slot booking is June 22. The BITSAT admit card 2022 will be issued on June 25.

BITSAT 2022: How To Check Test Centre Allotment

  • Visit the official website - bitsadmission.com
  • Click on the link that reads, "Click Here to find out BITSAT-2022 Test City"
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Check the allotted test centre

BITSAT 2022 Test Centre Allotment: Check Here

The BITS Pilani will conduct the BITSAT 2022 session 1 exam between July 2 and July 9, while the session 2 of BITSAT will be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test
