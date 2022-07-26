BITSAT 2022: Slot Booking For Session 2 Begins; Details Here

BITSAT 2022 session 2 slot booking begins

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started the slot booking process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examination today, July 26. The aspirants who have successfully submitted the BITSAT application form 2022 can now complete the slot booking through the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Candidates need to enter their login credentials such as application number and password to reserve their preferred exam centre and date for BITSAT 2022 session 2.

Latest: Not Satisfied with BITSAT Phase 1? Improve your score in BITSAT Phase II with BITSAT Knockout.

Don't Miss: Top 200 Questions For BITSAT English Proficiency & Logical Reasoning. Click here

Recommended: BITSAT 2022 Cut-Offs. Check Now | BITSAT 2022 College Predictor. Use Now

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Last Date to Apply - 31st July 2022. Apply Now

The BITSAT session 2 exam slot will be allotted on a first come first serve basis by the authorities. Aspirants who fail to complete the BITSAT 2022 slot booking will be allotted a slot on a random basis.

The BITSAT slot booking 2022 window for session 2 will remain open till July 30. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is conducted by BITS, Pilani for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute. As per the schedule, the BITS Pilani will conduct the session 2 of BITSAT 2022 from August 3 to 7, 2022. The BITSAT entrance test will be conducted in online mode.

BITSAT 2022: How To Book Slot For Session 2

Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com.

On the homepage, click on the "BITSAT-2022 (Session 2) Test Date and Slot" link.

Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number and password.

Choose the preferred exam centre.

Now, select the BITSAT exam date 2022 and session 2 slot.

Preview all details entered and click on submit.

The BITSAT admit card 2022 for session 2 will be issued on July 31. The candidates can download the BITSAT hall ticket 2022 by using their BITSAT 2022 application number and password.