BITSAT 2022 Session Two Admit Card Today; Direct Link, Websites To Download

BITSAT 2022: BITSAT session 2 exam will be held in online mode from August 3 to 7. Download hall ticket at bitsadmission.com

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 31, 2022 9:47 am IST

Download BITSAT 2022 admit card at bitsadmission.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will issue the BITSAT 2022 admit card for the session two exam today, July 31. The candidates can download the BITSAT 2022 admit card on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. To download BITSAT 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to use their application number and password.

The admit card contains the details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  • Go to official website- bitsadmission.com
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 Hallticket."
  • Enter your application number and password
  • The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

BITSAT session 2 exam will be held in online mode from August 3 to 7. BITSAT 2022 will be held in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next between 2 pm and 5 pm. The exam is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.

