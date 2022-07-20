BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

BITSAT 2022 session 2 application window closes today

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: The last date to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 session 2 examination is today, July 20. The BITSAT 2022 session 2 application form is available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Candidates who have not applied yet can register themselves online at the earliest.

BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute. As per the schedule, the BITS Pilani will conduct the session 2 of BITSAT 2022 from August 3 to 7, 2022. The BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)" Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password. Read all the instructions carefully and proceed towards filling a form Submit required details such as personal, academic, and communication information. Upload required documents Pay the BITSAT application fee

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: Direct Link

Students are required to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate) if they did not pay the BITSAT 2022 registration fee for both sessions when filling the BITSAT session 1 application form 2022.

The candidates will be asked to select their preferred centre when filling the online application form for the BITSAT 2022 exam. Candidates must select the centres from among those in India, Dubai, or Kathmandu.

If a candidate chooses centers within India or Kathmandu, he or she will have to list three preferences and will be allotted one out of the three. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a center, elects Dubai as their centre, they will only be given Dubai as their centre preference and will not be asked about any other centres.