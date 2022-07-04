  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link To Apply

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link To Apply

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 application form for session 2 is available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 10:24 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

BITSAT 2022 Begins Today; Key Points For Candidates
BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates
BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download
BITSAT 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
BITSAT 2022: Test Centre Allotment Announced; Direct Link, How To Check
BITSAT 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link To Apply
BITSAT 2022 session 2 registration begins
Image credit: bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started the registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examination today, July 4. The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 application form is available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Only those candidates who appeared for session 1 of BITSAT and choose to appear for a second time are eligible to register for the BITSAT session 2 exam.

Latest: BITSAT 2022 Sample Papers. Here! | BITSAT Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top 200 Questions For BITSAT English Proficiency & Logical Reasoning. Click here
Recommended: BITSAT 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
B.Tech at UPESRanked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

ALSO READ | NATA 2022: Phase 2 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download

The last date to apply for session 2 of BITSAT is July 20. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7.

Students are required to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate) if they did not pay the BITSAT 2022 registration fee for both sessions when filling the BITSAT session 1 application form 2022.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website-- bitsadmission.com
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"
  • Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.
  • Read all the instructions carefully and proceed towards filling a form
  • Submit required details such as personal, academic, and communication information.
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the BITSAT application fee

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: Direct Link

ALSO READ | NID DAT 2022: BDes Final Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

Students will be asked to select their preferred centre when filling the online application form for the BITSAT 2022 exam. Candidates must select the centres from among those in India, Dubai, or Kathmandu.

If a candidate chooses centers within India or Kathmandu, he or she will have to list three preferences and will be allotted one out of the three. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a center, elects Dubai as their centre, they will only be given Dubai as their centre preference and will not be asked about any other centres.

Click here for more Education News
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Not Today At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Not Today At Cbseresults.nic.in
NID DAT 2022: BDes Final Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
NID DAT 2022: BDes Final Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
IIT Hyderabad, Greenko To Set Up School For Sustainable Science And Technology
IIT Hyderabad, Greenko To Set Up School For Sustainable Science And Technology
PSEB Class 10 Punjab Board Result Tomorrow; Official Website To Download Scorecard; Last Year Pass Percentage
PSEB Class 10 Punjab Board Result Tomorrow; Official Website To Download Scorecard; Last Year Pass Percentage
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 On July 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 On July 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................