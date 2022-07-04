BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link To Apply

Image credit: bitsadmission.com BITSAT 2022 session 2 registration begins

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started the registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examination today, July 4. The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 application form is available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Only those candidates who appeared for session 1 of BITSAT and choose to appear for a second time are eligible to register for the BITSAT session 2 exam.

The last date to apply for session 2 of BITSAT is July 20. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7.

Students are required to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate) if they did not pay the BITSAT 2022 registration fee for both sessions when filling the BITSAT session 1 application form 2022.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"

Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.

Read all the instructions carefully and proceed towards filling a form

Submit required details such as personal, academic, and communication information.

Upload required documents

Pay the BITSAT application fee

Students will be asked to select their preferred centre when filling the online application form for the BITSAT 2022 exam. Candidates must select the centres from among those in India, Dubai, or Kathmandu.

If a candidate chooses centers within India or Kathmandu, he or she will have to list three preferences and will be allotted one out of the three. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a center, elects Dubai as their centre, they will only be given Dubai as their centre preference and will not be asked about any other centres.