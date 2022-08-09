BITSAT 2022 Result Released For August Session, How To Download Scorecard
BITSAT 2022 Result: The candidates can download score card on the official website- bitsadmission.com
BITSAT 2022 Result: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani declared the BITSAT 2022 result today, August 9. The candidates appeared in the exam can check and download scorecard on the official website- bitsadmission.com.
