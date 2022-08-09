  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT 2022 Result Released For August Session, How To Download Scorecard

BITSAT 2022 Result Released For August Session, How To Download Scorecard

BITSAT 2022 Result: The candidates can download score card on the official website- bitsadmission.com

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 1:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

BITSAT 2022 Extra Exam Slot Announced For Candidates Who Missed; Test On August 8
BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Session 2 Out; Here's How To Download
BITSAT 2022 Session Two Admit Card Today; Direct Link, Websites To Download
BITSAT 2022: Slot Booking For Session 2 Begins; Details Here
BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BITSAT Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check
BITSAT 2022 Result Released For August Session, How To Download Scorecard
Download BITSAT 2022 scorecard at bitsadmission.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BITSAT 2022 Result: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani declared the BITSAT 2022 result today, August 9. The candidates appeared in the exam can check and download scorecard on the official website- bitsadmission.com.

Suggested: BITSAT 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: BITSAT 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

Click here for more Education News
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha: Training ‘Future Journalists’ Among Underprivileged Students
Odisha: Training ‘Future Journalists’ Among Underprivileged Students
Glitch-Free CUET On Day 5, Another Chance For Itanagar Students Who Missed Exam Due To Landslide
Glitch-Free CUET On Day 5, Another Chance For Itanagar Students Who Missed Exam Due To Landslide
Karnataka CET Candidates Challenge Non-Consideration Of 2020-21 PUC Marks
Karnataka CET Candidates Challenge Non-Consideration Of 2020-21 PUC Marks
Parliament Passes Bill To Convert NRTI Vadodara Into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
Parliament Passes Bill To Convert NRTI Vadodara Into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
Odisha Government Schools To Have Gender Equity Curriculum Soon
Odisha Government Schools To Have Gender Equity Curriculum Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................