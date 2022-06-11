BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply

BITSAT 2022 application window closes tomorrow

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will close the BITSAT application window tomorrow, June 12. Candidates can apply online for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 on the official website -- bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute. As per the schedule, session 1 of BITSAT 2022 will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be held from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in online mode.

Recommended: Take a free BITSAT mock test to boost your preparation level. Start Now! Download Free: BITSAT 2022 Sample Papers. Here! | BITSAT Preparation Tips

Latest: Boost your preparation for BITSAT, VITEEE & other engineering exams with Prep Combo. Click Here

“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad,” a statement on the official website read.

BITSAT Application -- Direct Link

BITSAT 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website -- bitsadmission.com Register for BITSAT 2022 and generate the login credentials Upload required documents Pay the BITSAT application fee Submit

BITSAT 2022 Eligibility