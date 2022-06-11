  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply

BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply

BITSAT 2022: Candidates can register online for BITSAT 2022 on the official website -- bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted for admission to all UG programmes in the institute.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 9:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE: Last Minute Tips To Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exams
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme
BITSAT 2021 Admit Card For Re-Exam Released, Direct Link Here
BITSAT 2021: Apply For Change In Exam Details By Tomorrow
BITSAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended, Exam In August
BITSAT 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended
BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
BITSAT 2022 application window closes tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will close the BITSAT application window tomorrow, June 12. Candidates can apply online for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 on the official website -- bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute. As per the schedule, session 1 of BITSAT 2022 will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be held from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in online mode.

Recommended: Take a free BITSAT mock test to boost your preparation level. Start Now!

Download Free: BITSAT 2022 Sample Papers. Here! | BITSAT Preparation Tips

Latest: Boost your preparation for BITSAT, VITEEE & other engineering exams with Prep Combo. Click Here

“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad,” a statement on the official website read.

BITSAT Application -- Direct Link

BITSAT 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website -- bitsadmission.com
  2. Register for BITSAT 2022 and generate the login credentials
  3. Upload required documents
  4. Pay the BITSAT application fee
  5. Submit

BITSAT 2022 Eligibility

  • For admission to any of the above mentioned Integrated First Degree Programmes (except Dubai campus, for which BITSAT is not essential) the student should have passed the 12th class examination of 10+2 system from a recognized

  • Central or State Board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM)

  • For admission to B. Pharm, the eligibility criteria are Physics, Chemistry and Biology or PCM. The student should have obtained a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology subjects in the 12th class examination, with at least 60 per cent marks in each of the subjects and possess adequate proficiency in English

  • Only students appearing for 12th class examinations in 2022 or who have already passed in 2021 are eligible to appear for BITSAT 2022

  • Students who are presently studying in BITS at any of its campuses are not eligible

Click here for more Education News
BITSAT hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University
Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University
Maharashtra Schools To Resume After Summer Break From June 15: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Schools To Resume After Summer Break From June 15: Varsha Gaikwad
CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates
CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
KCET 2022: Registration For Karnataka UGCET Starts Again; Apply By June 13
KCET 2022: Registration For Karnataka UGCET Starts Again; Apply By June 13
.......................... Advertisement ..........................