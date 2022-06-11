BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
BITSAT 2022: Candidates can register online for BITSAT 2022 on the official website -- bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted for admission to all UG programmes in the institute.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will close the BITSAT application window tomorrow, June 12. Candidates can apply online for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 on the official website -- bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute. As per the schedule, session 1 of BITSAT 2022 will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be held from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in online mode.
“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad,” a statement on the official website read.
BITSAT Application -- Direct Link
BITSAT 2022: How To Apply
- Visit the official website -- bitsadmission.com
- Register for BITSAT 2022 and generate the login credentials
- Upload required documents
- Pay the BITSAT application fee
- Submit
BITSAT 2022 Eligibility
For admission to any of the above mentioned Integrated First Degree Programmes (except Dubai campus, for which BITSAT is not essential) the student should have passed the 12th class examination of 10+2 system from a recognized
Central or State Board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM)
For admission to B. Pharm, the eligibility criteria are Physics, Chemistry and Biology or PCM. The student should have obtained a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology subjects in the 12th class examination, with at least 60 per cent marks in each of the subjects and possess adequate proficiency in English
Only students appearing for 12th class examinations in 2022 or who have already passed in 2021 are eligible to appear for BITSAT 2022
Students who are presently studying in BITS at any of its campuses are not eligible