BITSAT 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

BITSAT 2022 Registration: The last day to apply for the for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 is today, June 12. The BITSAT 2022 application form is available on the official website BITS Pilani. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.

As per the schedule, The BITS Pilani will conduct the session 1 of BITSAT 2022 between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be condudted from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.

“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad,” according to a statement on the official website.

