BITSAT 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
The BITSAT 2022 application form is available on the official website BITS Pilani. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at bitsadmission.com.
BITSAT 2022 Registration: The last day to apply for the for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 is today, June 12. The BITSAT 2022 application form is available on the official website BITS Pilani. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.
Recommended: Take a free BITSAT mock test to boost your preparation level. Start Now!
Download Free: BITSAT 2022 Sample Papers. Here! | BITSAT Preparation Tips
Latest: Boost your preparation for BITSAT, VITEEE & other engineering exams with Prep Combo. Click Here
As per the schedule, The BITS Pilani will conduct the session 1 of BITSAT 2022 between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be condudted from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.
“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad,” according to a statement on the official website.
BITSAT 2022 Application -- Direct Link
BITSAT 2022: How To Apply
- Go to the official website -- bitsadmission.com
- On the homepage, click on the "Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022" link
- Read all the instructions carefully and click on the "Allow me to apply online" option
- Register for BITSAT 2022 and generate the login credentials
- Upload all the required documents and pay the BITSAT application fee
- Submit the application form