  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

BITSAT 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

The BITSAT 2022 application form is available on the official website BITS Pilani. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at bitsadmission.com.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 12, 2022 11:05 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE: Last Minute Tips To Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exams
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme
BITSAT 2021 Admit Card For Re-Exam Released, Direct Link Here
BITSAT 2021: Apply For Change In Exam Details By Tomorrow
BITSAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended, Exam In August
BITSAT 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BITSAT 2022 application window closes today
Image credit: Shutterstock

BITSAT 2022 Registration: The last day to apply for the for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 is today, June 12. The BITSAT 2022 application form is available on the official website BITS Pilani. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.

Recommended: Take a free BITSAT mock test to boost your preparation level. Start Now!

Download Free: BITSAT 2022 Sample Papers. Here! | BITSAT Preparation Tips

Latest: Boost your preparation for BITSAT, VITEEE & other engineering exams with Prep Combo. Click Here

As per the schedule, The BITS Pilani will conduct the session 1 of BITSAT 2022 between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be condudted from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.

“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad,” according to a statement on the official website.

BITSAT 2022 Application -- Direct Link

BITSAT 2022: How To Apply

  1. Go to the official website -- bitsadmission.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022" link
  3. Read all the instructions carefully and click on the "Allow me to apply online" option
  4. Register for BITSAT 2022 and generate the login credentials
  5. Upload all the required documents and pay the BITSAT application fee
  6. Submit the application form
Click here for more Education News
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NATA 2022 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates
NATA 2022 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates
Union Minister Of Health And Family Welfare Visits AIIMS Mangalagiri Campus, Says PG Classes To Start Soon
Union Minister Of Health And Family Welfare Visits AIIMS Mangalagiri Campus, Says PG Classes To Start Soon
University Of Allahabad Admission 2022: Application For PG, Research, Other Courses Start
University Of Allahabad Admission 2022: Application For PG, Research, Other Courses Start
Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School To Get Makeover
Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School To Get Makeover
BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................