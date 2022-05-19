  • Home
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme

BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in online mode from July 2. To prepare the students for BITSAT, Careers360 has launched a "BITSAT Knockout programme"

Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: May 19, 2022 8:47 pm IST

BITSAT 2022 session 1 exam will begin from July 2
New Delhi:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) Pilani will conduct its Engineering Entrance Exam- BITSAT 2022 from July. As per the schedule, session 1 of BITSAT 2022 will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be held from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in online mode. Students who will appear for the BITS admission test must be in their last leg of preparation.

To prepare the students for BITSAT, Careers360 has launched a "BITSAT Knockout programme". With Careers360 Knockout programme’s smart study material, a BITSAT aspirant can get a customised time table, smart study material, video e-lectures, faculty support, and unlimited mock tests with analysis to understand the preparation level and performance analysis.

The smart study material contains over 5,000 concepts with videos, including most difficult and asked concepts, and previous year BITSAT question papers, while with the Performance Analysis of Careers360 Knockout programme, an applicant can get an advanced report with their strengths and weaknesses, the aspirants’ current preparation levels and their overall improvement areas.

Features Of Knockout BITSAT 2022

  • Exhaustive program for the complete preparation of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Logical Reasoning of BITSAT
  • Adaptive time table
  • Chapter-wise questions
  • Concepts flashcards for quick and effective revision
  • Unlimited chapter subject wise
  • Full mock test for enhancing speed and accuracy

The Careers360 BITSAT 2022 knockout programme can be extremely useful in self study, as the time table can be completely customised to crack BITSAT online exam and is not an year long plan as traditional coaching classes, a statement on the BITSAT 2022 Knockout website said.

“It can be extremely useful in revising the whole syllabus, as every important aspect of the syllabus has been covered by it. The study material is exhaustively and accurately made by experts,” it added.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test

