BITSAT 2022 Extra Exam Slot Announced For Candidates Who Missed; Test On August 8

BITSAT 2022 extra exam on August 8

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will hold an additional BITSAT (BITS Admission Test) 2022 exam slot on August 8 for applicants who were unable to attend their scheduled exam due to valid reasons. Students who want to apply for the extra BITSAT 2022 exam attempt must submit their request through the official website – bitsadmission.com. The application link for the BITSAT 2022 exam additional slot will be activated on August 4. The BITSAT 2022 additional slot will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The official notice reads: “We have been receiving requests for date/slot changes from candidates who have booked their slots already. It is to be informed to all concerned that there will be an extra BITSAT-2022 exam slot on August 8 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), for those students who might miss their scheduled exam due to genuine reasons.”

The BITS Pilani admission committee will verify the genuineness of such requests submitted by the candidate and will notify the candidates concerned about the possibility to reappear in the BITSAT 2022 extra slot. The BITSAT 2022 exam retake will be conducted only in some particular locations- Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

The BITSAT 2022 session 2 exams have started today, August 3 and will continue till August 6. The BITS Pilani is conducting the national level entrance examination to offer admission to students in various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23.