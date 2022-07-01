BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates
BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 will be held as a computer based test (CBT) from July 2 to July 9.
BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will conduct the BITSAT 2022 session 1 exam from tomorrow. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 will be held as a computer based test (CBT) from July 2 to July 9. As per the BITSAT 2022 paper pattern, the question paper will have four sections- Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical reasoning, and Mathematics.
The BITS Pilani has already released the admit card for BITSAT 2022 on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Candidates can download their BITSAT hall ticket 2022 by using their application number and password.
BITSAT 2022: Marking Scheme
The BITSAT 2022 paper will have 130 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). If there is still time after answering all 130 questions (without skipping a single one), the candidates will get an option of attempting 12 extra questions. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology and Logical reasoning only; three questions from each of them. The candidate cannot go back and correct any of the 130 questions they had already answered once they opted for extra questions.
- Only one option is correct among the given options
- Each correct answer fetches 3 marks
- One marks will be cut for incorrect response
- No marks will be given for unattended questions
BITSAT 2022: Paper Pattern
Subject
Number of Questions
Part 1
Physics
30
Part 2
Chemistry
30
Part 3
English Proficiency
10
Logical Reasoning
20
Part 4
Maths
40
Total
130
BITSAT 2022: Instructions For Candidates
- Candidates should reach the BITSAT exam centre before the last entry time mentioned in the admit card.
- Applicants must also carry one valid photo ID along with the admit card at the examination centre.
- Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer and personal transparent water bottle.
- Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.
- Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.
- Mobile Phones, Bluetooth devices, Calculators, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Electronic Watches with facilities of Calculator will be disallowed in the examination hall.