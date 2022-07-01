  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates

BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 will be held as a computer based test (CBT) from July 2 to July 9.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 6:05 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

BITSAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download
BITSAT 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
BITSAT 2022: Test Centre Allotment Announced; Direct Link, How To Check
BITSAT 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
JEE, BITSAT, VITEEE: Last Minute Tips To Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exams
BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates
BITSAT 2022 exam starts tomorrow

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will conduct the BITSAT 2022 session 1 exam from tomorrow. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 will be held as a computer based test (CBT) from July 2 to July 9. As per the BITSAT 2022 paper pattern, the question paper will have four sections- Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical reasoning, and Mathematics.

Recommended: Take a free BITSAT mock test to boost your preparation level. Start Now!
Download Free: BITSAT 2022 Sample Papers. Here! | BITSAT Preparation Tips
Don't Miss: Top 200 Questions For BITSAT English Proficiency & Logical Reasoning. Click here
Latest: Boost your preparation for BITSAT, VITEEE & other engineering exams with Prep Combo. Click Here

B.Tech at UPESRanked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

The BITS Pilani has already released the admit card for BITSAT 2022 on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Candidates can download their BITSAT hall ticket 2022 by using their application number and password.

BITSAT 2022: Marking Scheme

The BITSAT 2022 paper will have 130 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). If there is still time after answering all 130 questions (without skipping a single one), the candidates will get an option of attempting 12 extra questions. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology and Logical reasoning only; three questions from each of them. The candidate cannot go back and correct any of the 130 questions they had already answered once they opted for extra questions.

  • Only one option is correct among the given options
  • Each correct answer fetches 3 marks
  • One marks will be cut for incorrect response
  • No marks will be given for unattended questions

BITSAT 2022: Paper Pattern


Subject

Number of Questions

Part 1

Physics

30

Part 2

Chemistry

30

Part 3

English Proficiency

10

Logical Reasoning

20

Part 4

Maths

40


Total

130

BITSAT 2022: Instructions For Candidates

  • Candidates should reach the BITSAT exam centre before the last entry time mentioned in the admit card.
  • Applicants must also carry one valid photo ID along with the admit card at the examination centre.
  • Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer and personal transparent water bottle.
  • Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.
  • Mobile Phones, Bluetooth devices, Calculators, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Electronic Watches with facilities of Calculator will be disallowed in the examination hall.
Click here for more Education News
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022: NTA To Reopen Application Window For JEE Main July Session
JEE Main 2022: NTA To Reopen Application Window For JEE Main July Session
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Update
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Update
Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022'; Registration Link, Other Details
Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022'; Registration Link, Other Details
National Awards To Teachers 2022: Ministry Of Education Extends Last Date For Application
National Awards To Teachers 2022: Ministry Of Education Extends Last Date For Application
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................