BITSAT 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates

BITSAT 2022 exam starts tomorrow

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will conduct the BITSAT 2022 session 1 exam from tomorrow. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 will be held as a computer based test (CBT) from July 2 to July 9. As per the BITSAT 2022 paper pattern, the question paper will have four sections- Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical reasoning, and Mathematics.

The BITS Pilani has already released the admit card for BITSAT 2022 on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Candidates can download their BITSAT hall ticket 2022 by using their application number and password.

BITSAT 2022: Marking Scheme

The BITSAT 2022 paper will have 130 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). If there is still time after answering all 130 questions (without skipping a single one), the candidates will get an option of attempting 12 extra questions. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology and Logical reasoning only; three questions from each of them. The candidate cannot go back and correct any of the 130 questions they had already answered once they opted for extra questions.

Only one option is correct among the given options

Each correct answer fetches 3 marks

One marks will be cut for incorrect response

No marks will be given for unattended questions

BITSAT 2022: Paper Pattern



Subject Number of Questions Part 1 Physics 30 Part 2 Chemistry 30 Part 3 English Proficiency 10 Logical Reasoning 20 Part 4 Maths 40

Total 130

BITSAT 2022: Instructions For Candidates