BITSAT 2022 Counselling Dates Revised; Register Till September 8

BITSAT Counselling 2022 Dates

BITSAT Counselling 2022: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has extended the registration process for BITSAT counselling 2022. The candidates can now register for BITSAT counselling and pay the requisite fee till September 8, 2022. The new dates for BITS counselling is available on the official website- bitsadmission.com. The candidates who have qualified BITSAT 2022 with Mathematics and have passed Class 12 board exams in 2022 or in 2021 are eligible to apply for the BITSAT counselling 2022.

Earlier the last date for BITSAT 2022 counselling registration and choice filling was August 31. As per the reports, changes have been made in the counselling process for admission to BTech programmes in all three campuses of BITS- Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. Eligible candidates can upload Class 12 marks, complete choice filling and BTech branch selection till September 8, by 5 pm. The BITSAT 2022 counselling registration fee is Rs 1,000.

The BITS Pilani will open the BITSAT counselling form correction window on September 7. Candidates will be able to make necessary changesin their application form till September 10, by 5 pm. "If the Class 12 examination results are not available at present, candidates can fill other particulars. However, candidates have to log in again as soon as the Class 12 results are available, enter those details, make the payment and submit the completed application online on or before 8th September 2022," BITS Pilani said in a statement.

BITSAT Counselling 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website -- bitsadmission.com Click on the 'Apply for first degree Engineering programmes' link Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed Select the preferred college and course Pay the counselling fee in online mode Submit the BITSAT counselling registration form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates have to fill the BITSAT counselling 2022 application form in three parts. The first part will display the candidate's personal details. The second part of the application form requires 12th examination subject-wise marks. The third part will require filling order of preference for different degree programmes offered by BITS, Pilani - Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses.