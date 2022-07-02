BITSAT 2022 Begins Today; Key Points For Candidates

BITSAT 2022 begins today

The The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will hold the BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 from today, July 2. BITSAT is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute. The BITSAT 2022 will be held in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next between 2 pm and 5 pm. BITSAT 2022 will continue till July 9.

The BITS Pilani has already released the admit card for BITSAT 2022 on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. Candidates can download their BITSAT hall ticket 2022 by using their application number and password.

BITS Pilani on their official website has said that the center address has been changed to Guru Hargobind Insititute of Management and Information Technology for candidates appearing for BITSAT higher degree test from Delhi centre and for the candidates appearing from Udaipur, Rajasthan, the BITSAT date has been changed from July 2 to July 3. However, the test center address and test time remain the same. The institute has asked both the categories of students to download their new BITSAT admit cards.

The BITSAT 2022 paper will have 130 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). If there is still time after answering all 130 questions (without skipping a single one), the candidates will get an option of attempting 12 extra questions. These extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology and Logical reasoning only; three questions from each of them.

Candidates will be required to take a valid ID proof along with the BITSAT admit card 2022.

An extra BITSAT 2022 exam slot will be made available on July 8 (9 am to 12 noon) for those students who might miss their scheduled exam due to genuine reasons. This extra BITSAT 2022 slot on July 8 is planned to be conducted only in select cities (Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Bhopal).