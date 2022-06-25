BITSAT 2022 admit card today

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 admit card will be issued today, June 25. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will release the BITSAT admit card on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. To access the BITSAT hall ticket 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and password. Only those applicants who completed the BITSAT 2022 slot booking are eligible to download the admit card of BITSAT.

BITSAT admit card 2022 will contain the details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

BITSAT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit official website - bitsadmission.com,

Click on the admit card link.

Enter your application number and password.

The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The BITSAT 2022 exam will be held in two sessions, The session 1 of BITSAT 2022 will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022. BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.