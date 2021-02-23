Image credit: Shutterstock BITSAT 2021 Registration Begins; Know Eligibility, Application Process

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has opened the BITSAT application window today, February 23. Candidates can apply online for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2021 on the official website -- bitsadmission.com. Application window for the candidates to register online for the integrated first degree courses at BITSAT will remain open till May 29, 2021.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT, is held for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.

BITSAT Application -- Direct Link

“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2021, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs at BITS, Pilani and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad.. for the academic year 2021-22. The deadline for receiving online applications along with fee payment is May 29, 2021,” a statement on the official website read.

BITSAT 2021: How To apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Register for BITSAT 2021 and generate the login credentials

Step 3: Upload required documents

Step 4: Pay the BITSAT application fee

Step 5: Submit

BITSAT 2021 Eligibility

For admission to BPharm Programmes: Candidates should have passed Class 12 examination of 10+2 system from a recognized board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program.

BITSAT 2021 -- Information Brochure

For admission to other programmes except BPharm: Candidates should have qualified Class 12 examination of 10+2 system from a recognized board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

BITSAT 2021 Application Fees

Application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for female candidates it is Rs 2,900. However, for students applying from Dubai as a center, irrespective of the gender, the application fee is Rs 7,000 (Indian Rupees).

BITSAT 2021 Exam Pattern

BITSAT 2021 will be held for a total 3 hours duration. The test consists of four parts -- Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology (For BPharm candidates).