BITSAT 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has postponed its admission test – BITSAT 2021 – considering the current pandemic situation. The exam is likely to be held during July-August, the institute said. Earlier, it was scheduled for June 24 to 29. The deadline for submission of applications has also been extended.

“BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021,” reads a notification on the official website.

Students can submit their forms up to 5 pm on June 30 on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for female candidates, it is Rs 2,900. For students who want to appear for the exam in Dubai, irrespective of gender, the application fee is Rs 7,000.

BITSAT is held for admission to integrated first degree programmes at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad.

For admission to the BPharm programme candidates should have passed Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and should have adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) can also apply.

For other programmes, students need to pass Class 12 final exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and should have adequate proficiency in English.

The exam will be held for three hours for Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology (for BPharm candidates).