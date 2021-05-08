BITSAT 2021: Five Tips To Score Well In Exam
BITS Pilani is going to conduct the BITSAT exam from June 24 to 30, 2021 in online mode. Check BITSAT exam preparation tips here.
BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences is going to conduct BITSAT 2021 from June 24 to 30. The exam will be held in online mode. Hence, it is better to know BITSAT 2021 tips to score well and manage time in a smart way. Applicants can check the BITSAT preparation tips and other important guidelines below.
BITSAT 2021 Preparation Tips
Make study plan
Applicants must prepare a study plan to complete the syllabus on time. It helps candidates to wrap up their preparation on time.
Prepare short notesPreparing short notes helps in memorizing the concepts. Besides, it will make the revision part easy. Candidates must make short notes of important tricks and formulas for last-minute revision purposes.
Do not study anything new in the last few days
Candidates are advised to revise all the topics in the last days of preparation. Do not study new topics in the last few days before the BITSAT 2021 exam.
Practice BITSAT previous year question papers
To check the important topics and syllabus asked in the BITSAT exam previously, candidates must check the previous year question papers.
Attempt online mock test
Practising online mock tests helps to boost calculation speed. It also helps applicants to evaluate their exam preparation.
Stay calm and focussed
Do not take much stress while preparing for the BITSAT 2021 exam. Get good sleep and study with a fresh mind to keep ace exam with good marks.
Refer to BITSAT 2021 best books
Subject
Books
Chemistry
Atkins' Physical Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry by J.D.Lee
Physics
Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma Vol 1 and Vol 2
Arihant Physics by D. C. Pandey
Mathematics
Class 11 and 12 by R.D. Sharma
Differential Calculus by Arihant
What to carry in BITSAT 2021 exam hall?
While appearing for the exam, candidates must bring some important documents to get entry at the exam hall.
- BITSAT hall ticket 2021.
- COVID-19 self-declaration form.
- Valid photo ID proof.
- One passport size photograph.