BITSAT 2021: Five Tips To Score Well In Exam

BITS Pilani is going to conduct the BITSAT exam from June 24 to 30, 2021 in online mode. Check BITSAT exam preparation tips here.

Education | Written By Mohit | Updated: May 8, 2021 3:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BITSAT 2021 Registration Begins; Know Eligibility, Application Process
BITSAT 2020 Final Cut-Off Released, Check Here
BITSAT 2020: Iteration 5 Result Released At Bitsadmission.com
BITSAT Iteration 3 Result 2020 Announced; Download At Bitsadmission.com
BITSAT 2nd Iteration 2020 Results Declared At Bitsadmission.com
BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results Announced At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here
BITSAT 2021: Five Tips To Score Well In Exam
BITSAT 2021 will be held from June 24 to 30
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences is going to conduct BITSAT 2021 from June 24 to 30. The exam will be held in online mode. Hence, it is better to know BITSAT 2021 tips to score well and manage time in a smart way. Applicants can check the BITSAT preparation tips and other important guidelines below.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

BITSAT 2021 Preparation Tips

Make study plan

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Applicants must prepare a study plan to complete the syllabus on time. It helps candidates to wrap up their preparation on time.

Prepare short notesPreparing short notes helps in memorizing the concepts. Besides, it will make the revision part easy. Candidates must make short notes of important tricks and formulas for last-minute revision purposes.

Do not study anything new in the last few days

Candidates are advised to revise all the topics in the last days of preparation. Do not study new topics in the last few days before the BITSAT 2021 exam.

Practice BITSAT previous year question papers

To check the important topics and syllabus asked in the BITSAT exam previously, candidates must check the previous year question papers.

Attempt online mock test

Practising online mock tests helps to boost calculation speed. It also helps applicants to evaluate their exam preparation.

Stay calm and focussed

Do not take much stress while preparing for the BITSAT 2021 exam. Get good sleep and study with a fresh mind to keep ace exam with good marks.

Refer to BITSAT 2021 best books

Subject

Books

Chemistry

Atkins' Physical Chemistry


Inorganic Chemistry by J.D.Lee

Physics

Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma Vol 1 and Vol 2


Arihant Physics by D. C. Pandey

Mathematics

Class 11 and 12 by R.D. Sharma


Differential Calculus by Arihant


What to carry in BITSAT 2021 exam hall?

While appearing for the exam, candidates must bring some important documents to get entry at the exam hall.

  • BITSAT hall ticket 2021.
  • COVID-19 self-declaration form.
  • Valid photo ID proof.
  • One passport size photograph.
Click here for more Education News
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE To Conduct Professional Development Programme For Teachers, Principals
CBSE To Conduct Professional Development Programme For Teachers, Principals
DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For 9 To 12 Students From May 10
DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For 9 To 12 Students From May 10
CA November Exam: ICAI To Hold Live Coaching Classes For Final, Inter Courses
CA November Exam: ICAI To Hold Live Coaching Classes For Final, Inter Courses
Odisha Class 10 Assessment Criteria Released; 5 Points
Odisha Class 10 Assessment Criteria Released; 5 Points
Higher Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand Begin Early Summer Vacation
Higher Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand Begin Early Summer Vacation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................