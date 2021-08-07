BITSAT 2021: Apply For Change In Exam Details By Tomorrow

BITSAT 2021 special exam on August 9 (representational)

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has said it will allow BITSAT 2021 candidates to make changes to their exam details. The institute said it was receiving requests from students for changing BITSAT exam dates, slots, and centres due to a clash with other exams. The institute has decided to conduct BITSAT 2021 for these students on August 9, at select centres, and those who want to apply for a change request can do it up to 9:30 am on August 8.

Hall tickets for the August 9 exam will be released at 11 am on August 8, it said.

“We have been receiving requests from some candidates for change in BITSAT exam dates/ slots/ centers due to clash with other exams etc. The exam for such cases will be conducted on 9th Aug 2021 at few select centers. All such students can download their hallticket at 11:00 AM on 8-Aug-2021. Last date to apply change request is 9:30 AM on 8-Aug-2021,” according to an official statement.

BITSAT 2021: Apply for change in exam details

Similarly, BITS Higher Degree (BITS HD 2021) candidates have been allowed to make these changes under these conditions.

“We have been receiving requests from some candidates for change in BITSHD exam dates/ slots/ centers due to clash with other exams etc. The exam for such cases will be conducted on 9th Aug 2021 at few select centers. All such students can download their hallticket at 5:00 PM on 7-Aug-2021. Last date to apply change request is 1:00 PM on 7-Aug-2021,” the institute said.

Apply for changes in BITS HD 2021 details